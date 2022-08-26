TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall officially announced his support for former U.S. Senate opponent Kris Kobach on Thursday.

In a social media post, the senator said the state can’t afford an attorney general who supports President Joe Biden.

“The fed gov keeps getting bigger and more intrusive,” Marshall wrote. “We can’t afford a weak AG who bows to Joe Biden and his out of control agencies — Kansas won’t be pushed around — that’s why I’m joining Republicans across Kansas and uniting to support (Kris Kobach).”

Marshall first announced his support for Kobach in an exclusive interview with FOX4’s Kansas Capitol Bureau on Wednesday.

After endorsing GOP candidate for governor Derek Schmidt, whose running mate is the senator’s former staffer Katie Sawyer, Marshall said he supports Kobach as well.

“Very excited about (Schmidt’s) campaign. I think he and Katie Sawyer, who’s one of my very closest confidants and allies, will do a great job in leading Kansas, and helping us recover from the lockdowns and the shutdowns, and of course, I’ll support Kris Kobach as well… looking forward to November,” he said.

