TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas lawmaker wants to redirect $150 billion dollars in COVID-19 relief dollars to harden schools, increase security measures and pay for armed resource officers.

On Thursday, June 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, and U.S. Congressman Mike Garcia (CA-25) introduced the Safe Schools Act legislation that would allow pandemic relief funds to be used for video surveillance, locks, panic buttons security systems and armed guards inside schools.

“While we made some progress in previous legislation to make our schools stronger, harder, and safer, certainly there is more that can and must be done immediately to protect kids,” said Marshall. “What happened in Uvalde was a horrific tragedy. While many have been quick to play politics, one thing we can all agree on is that Congress must act to harden schools. For these reasons, I am introducing this legislation that allows the abundance of unused COVID relief dollars to be allocated to secure schools in Kansas and throughout the nation.”

Nationwide, of the $189.5 billion of COVID relief money awarded under ESSER, State Education Agencies have yet to spend $150.1 billion. Senator Marshall thinks those funds could be better used to harden schools against an epidemic of mass shootings, including the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas.