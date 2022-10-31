WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says it may be wrong. He says the text messages that a lot of people are getting did not come from his office.

Several viewers contacted Nexstar station KSNW in Wichita about the suspicious texts. Carla Thompson sent us a picture of the text. She says it had her correct home address, but the wrong polling place.

(Courtesy Carla Thompson)

Secretary of State says the texts appear to be from an out-of-state organization called Voting Futures.

“Voters should be on high alert for these messages,” he said. “The secretary of state’s office does not use third parties to contact voters or share election information on our behalf. State and local election officials are the trusted sources for election information, and I encourage voters to contact our office or their county election office for assistance.”

The secretary of state’s election website provides accurate information about polling locations at VoteKansas.gov.

Schwab said voters could also call the elections division at 785-296-4561 if they have questions or require more information.