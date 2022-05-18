TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court upholds the congressional map drawn by lawmakers. The majority opinion, written by Justice Caleb Stegal, was released Wednesday morning.

The court made the decision after hearing oral arguments Monday on the congressional district lines the legislature drew.

Democrats didn’t support the map because it split Wyandotte County. The northern part of Wyandotte County would go into Congressional District 2 that’s represented by Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner.

People in southern Wyandotte and Johnson County would still be represented by Congresswoman Sharice Davids, the only Democrat from Kansas in the U.S. House, but the Republican party hopes they can take the seat away from her if the new lines stay in place. Democrats think that’s why Wyandotte County was split up in the map and not Johnson County.

The plaintiffs, led by Sharon Brett, legal director of the ACLU of Kansas, say the map gives minority Democrats essentially no chance at electing the Congressional representative they want, claiming the map the way it was drawn, racially dilutes their vote.

