KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a candidate for governor in 2024, is filing a measure that would ask voters to restore abortion access in the state.

The Democrat from Springfield announced Thursday she plans to file a House Joint Resolution to add an amendment to the Missouri constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion.

Lawmakers in both chambers of the GOP-controlled Missouri Legislature would first have to approve the measure before it would go on the ballot.

“The right to reproductive freedom is more important than ever, as Missouri legislators continue to put women’s lives in danger and threaten to jail patients and doctors for providing care,” Quade said in a release.

“It’s time we put our trust in Missouri families and medical providers to make the best decisions for themselves.”

Missouri lawmakers have already banned abortion except in cases of medical emergency after last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Two groups are trying to get measures on ballots in Missouri in 2024 to legalize abortion in more cases. One would bar the government from infringing on abortion rights during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. The other, being crafted by moderate Republicans, would scale back restrictions to a lesser degree.

Abortion-related measures could be before voters in several states next year. Since last year, voters have sided with abortion rights in all seven states where the questions have been on the ballot.

“After becoming the first state to ban abortions and to strip away the rights of its citizens to make their own healthcare decisions alongside their families and doctors, Missouri voters should be able to vote to restore the rights Republican legislators stole,” Quade said.

The Missouri Democrat is vying to take Gov. Mike Parson’s seat after his time in office ends.

Quade is running against Mike Hamra, an entrepreneur based out of Springfield, in the Democratic primary next year.

On the other side, there’s a crowded field of candidates for the Republican Party, including Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri State Sen. Bill Eigel and Army veteran Chris Wright.

The Missouri governor’s office has been occupied by a Republican since 2017 and only one Democrat (Jay Nixon) since 2005.