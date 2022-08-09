WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Missouri Senator calls the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property an “unprecedented assault.”

“The raid by Joe Biden’s FBI on the home of a former president who is also Biden’s chief political opponent is an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law. Biden has taken our republic into dangerous waters,” Senator Josh Hawley (R) tweeted Tuesday morning.

The statement comes a day after Trump publicized the raid of his residence. Trump was in New York at the time.

Other Republicans criticized the raid, using statements and social media to accuse federal agents of unfairly targeting the former president for political purposes.

“We witnessed an unprecedented search of a former president’s home because of suspected “mishandling of classified documents.” While the @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept gave @HillaryClinton a pass for using a private email server to send tens of thousands of classified papers,” Representative Billy Long (R) tweeted. “It’s clear there are two standards of justice in the U.S. One in which Hunter Biden and Hillary are protected while Republicans have the book thrown at them.”

Hawley agreed with that sentiment in another tweet, blaming Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The two said they will testify before Congress following the execution of the search warrant.

“At a minimum, Garland must resign or be impeached. The search warrant must be published. Christoper Wray must be removed. And the FBI reformed top to bottom,” Hawley tweeted.

The execution of a search warrant at a former president’s home comes as the Justice Department accelerated its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and further examined the actions Trump took to overturn the 2020 election results to remain in power.

