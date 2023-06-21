KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says a move from the Jackson County prosecutor was “irresponsible” and a “terrible decision.”

Parson responded Wednesday after Jean Peters Baker released a letter to the public last week that urged the governor not to pardon former Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere.

The former detective was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for killing Cameron Lamb in 2019. The 26-year-old father of three was shot to death while he was backing his pickup truck into his garage in 2019.

A judge sentenced DeValkenaere to six years in prison, but he’s currently free on bond while waiting for his appeal to play out. His attorneys are asking for an acquittal or a new trial.

Last week, Peters Baker sent the letter to Parson’s office, saying she has multiple reports that the governor is going to pardon DeValkenaere.

She advised against that, saying it will erode public trust.

“I imagine you might view a pardon as a way to support police. But I expect this extreme action for the only KCPD officer convicted of fatally shooting a black man will ignite distrust, protests, and public safety concerns for citizens and for police,” Peters Baker said.

An attorney for Lamb’s family told FOX4 last week that the governor should let the appellate courts do their jobs.

On Wednesday, Parson said he was blindsided by the letter.

He said his office has not talked to DeValkenaere’s legal team, nor does an application for his pardon exist. Legal experts say Parson does have the power to issue a pardon with out an application, but a pardon before appeals are complete would be rare.

Last week, a spokesperson for Parson’s office said DeValkenaere’s case would “be treated the exact same if he applies.”