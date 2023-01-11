The House Chamber is seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 as the House is scheduled to vote on a Speaker.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri Congressmen will now lead important U.S. House committees after the chamber switched party control in the midterm election.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, who represents Missouri’s 6th District including Kansas City’s Northland, has been tapped to chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The committee has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation in the U.S., including highways, air traffic and railroads.

“When I first came to Congress, I fought hard to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Graves said in a statement. “It’s now one of the greatest honors of my life to be chosen by my colleagues to chair what I believe is one of the most important and effective committees in Congress.”

Graves, a pilot, was elected to Congress in 2000 and has served as the GOP’s ranking member on the committee for the last four years. He also serves on the Armed Services committee.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will have oversight as the Biden administration carries out its $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

“We also have an important legislative agenda ahead, including looking at packages to help alleviate ongoing energy and supply chain problems,” Graves said.

The Congressman said his new chairmanship will also allow him to help improve Missouri’s infrastructure.

Ways and Means Committee

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents the 8th District in southeast Missouri, will now chair the House Ways and Means Committee. He is the youngest-ever chairman of the committee.

Nexstar’s The Hill notes this committee “is one of the most powerful in Congress” since it has jurisdiction over all taxation matters, including Social Security and Medicare.

Smith won a three-way race over Reps. Vern Buchanan and Adrian Smith to serve as chair.

“It is deeply humbling and an honor to be selected by my colleagues to serve as the next Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee,” Smith said in a statement.

“With our new House majority, we have made a commitment to the American people to build a stronger economy that gives everyone — not just the wealthy and politically-connected — greater opportunity to build a more prosperous future.”

The Hill reports Smith is a close ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and had a role in writing the Trump-era tax code overhaul.

“We will build on the success of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and examine how our policies can reward working families with a tax code that delivers better jobs, higher wages, and more investment in America,” Smith said.