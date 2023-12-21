WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Congress wrapped up its work for the year yesterday, leaving 2023 behind as one of the least productive legislative sessions in recent history.

There are fears that the lack of progress could bleed into 2024 because of the many issues that will have to be addressed in the new year.

As they headed home for the holidays, lawmakers lamented a legislative year many would rather forget.

“We saw a year marked by chaos extremism and paralysis,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Minority leader Mitch McConnell said, “I’m not very happy with how productive the Senate has been this year.”

Congress passed fewer than 30 bills that became law this year, leading this Congress to be one of the least productive ever.

Republicans say Democrats don’t want to address serious issues like securing the southern border.

Democrats say Republicans are wasting time on frivolous issues, like trying to impeach President Joe Biden.

“We’ve seen repeated efforts by Maga extremists to jam their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)

Because of the partisan gridlock, major legislative priorities now must be addressed in 2024 including a looming government shutdown in January, passing a deal to secure the southern border and providing aid to Ukraine and Israel.

“We need to reach an agreement on the top line and get about getting an outcome as soon as possible,” said McConnell.

“We go into next year with not only the challenges around the Ukraine, and border, and Israel, and humanitarian aid funding, but also not one but two potential budget disasters,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va).

Since it’s also a major election year in 2024, hopes are not high that Congress will be much more productive next year.