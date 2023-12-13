WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Republican-controlled House is poised to pass an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden tonight.

Lawmakers wrapped up their floor debate on whether to launch the investigation, and even with their slim majority, Republicans promise it’ll pass.

The credibility of the House’s impeachment probe into President Joe Biden depends on who you ask, but Republicans argue an inquiry is necessary to get to the bottom of everything.

“Our investigation has revealed how Joe Biden knew of, participated in and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world,” said Rep. James Comer (R-Ky).

Comer was hoping President Biden’s son, Hunter, would be a key witness to support Comer’s claims that while vice president, he used his political power for personal gain.

But on Wednesday, Hunter Biden, defied a congressional subpoena and made a rare public statement.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” he said.

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin argues taxpayers deserve better.

“This stupid, blundering investigation is keeping us from getting any real work done for the people of America,” he said.

Republicans are stressing that this doesn’t mean a vote to actually impeach President Biden will happen.