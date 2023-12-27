WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -With thousands of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Mexico Wednesday to discuss options for slowing down the influx.

Last week, President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Mexico’s President Andres Lopez-Obrador.

“The two leaders agree that additional enforcement actions are urgently needed so that key ports of entry can be reopened across our shared border”, said John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson.

Most migrants are passing through Mexico from central America and Venezuela.

López-Obrador confirmed last week that U.S. officials want Mexico to do more to block migrants at its border with Guatemala or make it more difficult to move across Mexico by train.

Before Christmas, House Speaker Mike Johnson sent a letter to the president blaming him for the border crisis and writing, “I urge you to immediately take executive actions available to you under existing immigration laws to stem the record tide of illegal immigration.”

A large group of House republicans are planning a trip to Eagle Pass, Texas next week to visit the southern border.

Mexico’s president said that in exchange, he wanted the United States to send more development aid to migrants’ home countries, and to reduce or eliminate sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela.