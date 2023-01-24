WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is scheduled to give the State of the State Address in Topeka on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the live stream above.

Kelly is preparing to outline what she is likely to call a middle-of-the-road agenda for a Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that already expects to ditch much of what she’ll propose in favor of more conservative ideas on taxes and education.

The address was initially scheduled to take place on Jan. 10, but due to what was later learned to be a false-positive COVID test, it was postponed until Jan. 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.