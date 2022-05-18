LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a congressional map lawmakers drew that split Wyandotte and Douglas County voters.

The change could cause headaches for thousands of residents in Wyandotte and Douglas counties who plan to vote in upcoming elections.

Not only will voters in those two counties have different congressional candidates than other voters in the same area, the redistricting change also means they may also need to head to different precincts to cast a ballot.

Ad Astra 2 map

The Douglas County Election Office tweeted Wednesday that it has been preparing for the new map to be approved.

The new congressional map means there are a lot of new precincts, splits and districts in both counties.

The Douglas County office said that it will take several days to finish building the changes into its computer system, plus it wants to make sure the changes are correct.

After that happens, the election office will mail new voter cards to each registered voter. The new cards will include the voter’s new district.

The Douglas County Election Office said it also planned to publish the new maps online when they are complete.

The Wyandotte County Election Office faces the same challenges.

If you don’t want to wait for information from a county election office, the Kansas Legislature published maps showing the changes. Scroll down on the website to see information for both Douglas and Wyandotte counties down to the streets that are impacted.

