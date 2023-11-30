ST. LOUIS — The minimum wage in Missouri and neighboring Illinois is set to increase at the start of the 2024 calendar year. But another of Missouri’s neighbors won’t see any change.

Missouri

Starting Jan. 1, Missouri’s new minimum wage will be $12.30 per hour for employees who work in private businesses. The 2023 minimum wage for such employees in Missouri was $12.

Missouri has raised its minimum wage gradually each of the last eight years, according to the Missouri Department of Labor. Increases between 2018 and 2023 took effect behind a plan approved by voters.

The Missouri DOL says, starting in 2024, “the minimum wage may increase or decrease each year depending on cost-of-living changes reflected in the Consumer Price Index” for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

Missouri’s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate. This means that the minimum wage increase may not apply to workers in some retail and service businesses.

Kansas

Meanwhile, in Kansas, the state’s minimum wage will not change in 2024. It remains at $7.25, which is also the federal minimum wage. That hasn’t changed since 2010.

Kansas is one of 20 states — including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and more — that will still only require the federal minimum wage of $7.25 in 2024.

But almost all of Kansas’ neighboring states except Oklahoma, which still also requires $7.25 per hour, will see increased minimum wages in 2024. Colorado will go from $13.65 to $14.42, and Nebraska is moving from $10.50 to $12.

Some Kansas lawmakers have introduced bills several times in the past years trying to raise the minimum wage. One bill in 2023 would have increased the minimum wage to $16 by 2027, but like other years, the legislation didn’t make it to Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk.

Illinois

To the east, also effective on Jan. 1, Illinois’ new minimum wage will be $14 per hour for those over 18 years old.

The Illinois Department of Labor said the state’s current minimum wage law took effect in 2023 and calls for increases each year through 2025.

The current law states that some employees could potentially have a wage less than $14 per hour. Minimum hourly rates are $8.40 for those who work in an industry with tips or $12 for anyone under 18 who also works less than 650 hours per year.

Illinois DOR said that those who work for tips must be paid the minimum wage rate, but an employer can apply tip credit of 40%. Anyone who works overtime in Illinois is also entitled to pay at time and one-half for anything worked beyond 40 hours.