OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County voters have selected Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly as the next leader of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners.

Unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office show Kelly led current 3rd District Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara by more than 30,000 votes Tuesday night.

The BOCC chair is the only member of the board that is elected by the entire county. Voters also elected commissioners in the 1st, 4th and 5th districts Tuesday.

Kelly will take over the role from current BOCC Chair Ed Eilert, who has served as chair of the board since 2011. Eilert announced his endorsement of Kelly last month.

O’Hara will continue representing the 3rd District on the BOCC.

