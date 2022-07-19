KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of candidates have put their name in the hat for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat.

With Republican Sen. Roy Blunt retiring, Missourians will elect a new senator to represent them in Washington D.C. this year.

But first, voters will have to narrow the wide pool of candidates down in the Aug. 2 primary election. Only one candidate per party will move forward.

There are 34 candidates running for U.S. Senate in the primary — 21 Republicans, 11 Democrats, one Libertarian and one Constitution candidate. Four Independent candidates are also vying for the seat, but they will not be included in the primary, only the general election.

Blunt, for his part, has not thrown his weight behind any candidate at this point. Back in April, he told FOX4 he wants to make sure the Republican Party selects someone in August that can win in November.

All candidates are listed in ballot order with links to campaign websites or social media, if available.

Republican candidates:

Democratic candidates:

Libertarian candidate:

Jonathan Dine – Kansas City

Constitution candidate:

Paul Venable – Lincoln

Polling sites are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the state of Missouri. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you have a right to cast your vote. All registered voters can find their polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. Some polling sites might have changed since the last election.

Absentee voting is also open in Missouri, either in person or by mail, for those who cannot make it to the polls on Aug. 2.

FOX4 will share Missouri and Kansas primary election results after polls close Aug. 2 on air and on fox4kc.com.