KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 primary election is almost here, which means it’s time for voters to start preparing before heading to the polls.

So when can you actually go vote on Aug. 2?

Residents on both sides of the state line have at least 12 hours to cast their votes. In Missouri, voters get even more than that. All polls open at 6 a.m. on Aug. 2 and close at 7 p.m.

In Kansas, polls have to be open by 7 a.m. and can close at 7 p.m., but state law allows counties to open as early as 6 a.m. and close as late as 8 p.m. if they want. If you need to vote early or late, check the website for your county’s election board.

In both states, as long as you are in line by the time your poll location closes — for example, 7 p.m. in Missouri — you are legally allowed to vote. Don’t get out of line. If you arrive after they close, you will not be allowed to cast your ballot.

Not sure where to go to vote? Kansas voters can visit the Kansas Secretary of State’s VoterView website to search for their polling place. In Missouri, voters can also visit the Secretary of State’s website to find their polling location.

Advance and absentee voting

If you can’t make it to the polls on election day, Kansas and Missouri both have options for voting in advance.

In Kansas, every county is required to all allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail. Additionally, Kansas residents don’t need an excuse for advance voting.

Under state law, all Kansas counties must offer in-person advance voting no later than July 26. The deadline for in-person advance voting to wrap up is noon Aug. 1, the day before Election Day. Locations where you can go to voting early in person will vary depending on county.

If you choose to vote by mail in Kansas, you’ll have to apply to have a ballot sent to you. You’ll be asked to include your driver’s license number or a copy of your photo ID.

For the primary election, the deadline to apply for an advance ballot by mail is July 26. Ballots have to be postmarked on or before Election Day and received at your county’s election office by the end of business on the Friday after the election, Aug. 5.

Many counties will also let voters return their advance ballot to a drop box, election office or voting location. This varies by county, so check with your local election authority for more details.

Across state line in Missouri, residents can vote absentee if they meet one of the following requirements:

Will be absent from your voting jurisdiction on Election Day.

Are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, or caring for an incapacitated person.

Are restricted by religious belief or practice.

Are employed by an election authority.

Are incarcerated, but have retained all your voting qualification.

Are a participant in the Missouri SAFE at home program.

Missourians don’t need to submit an application to vote absentee in person, but you do need to bring acceptable ID needed to vote. Most in-person absentee voting is done at your local election board or county clerk’s office and must be completed by 5 p.m. the night before the election.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail has already passed in Missouri, so in-person absentee voting or casting your ballot on election day are the only remaining options.

FOX4 will share Missouri and Kansas primary election results after polls close Aug. 2 on air and on fox4kc.com.

