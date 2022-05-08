KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An election year is now roiled in abortion law controversy along with issues of inflation, post-pandemic needs, and more.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., who joins fellow members of congress facing a list of issues in D.C., but she’s doing it while seeking a third term.

Jonathan Shoreman, Lead Political Reporter for the Kansas City Star also joins them to discuss Kansas approving sports gambling, and Missouri stumbling toward the end of its legislative session without a deal. Find out about the odds of a win for sports betting in the Show-Me State.

Click on the video player at the top of the page to hear what our experts think are some of the top issues facing the country, and the Kansas City metro right now.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

