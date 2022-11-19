Implementing recreational marijuana in Missouri, plus polls predicted that a “red wave” was on the rise, but Democrats showed up to the polls in strong numbers.

Jamie Kacz, Executive Director for NORML KC, a marijuana advocacy group, joins FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling of the Kansas City Star to discuss the next steps Missourians will see.

First, Julia Manchester, National Politics Reporter at The Hill, joins this episode to analyze what the outcome of the midterm elections could signal for the 2024 Presidential race.

There’s already been a shakeup in Washington, D.C. as just days after the midterms House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced she plans to stay in office, but would not run for a leadership position. She has been the party leader for 20 years.

Exactly one week after the election, former President Donald Trump announced his plans for a third run at the White House.

“It’s been interesting to hear the reaction, it seems it’s been a bit quieter compared to past presidential runs, a lot of Republicans saying we need to go in a new direction and pointing to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Of course, Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced he’s running for president yet, but he is considered a potential person to challenge Trump in the primary,” Manchester said.

As Republicans leaders in D.C. face questions about the party’s future, the state of Missouri faces questions about how it will implement recreational marijuana, a process that will still take some time.

December 8 is technically when adults 21 years and older will be able to possess up to three ounces of marijuana in Missouri.

“They’ll be able to possess, they’ll be able to gift, and also at that time existing medical marijuana facilities will be able to request to be converted to a comprehensive facility license. What that means is that they would be able to sell medical marijuana and adult-use marijuana,” Kacz said.

