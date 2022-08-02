JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri voters have selected Democrat and Republican nominees to face off in the state auditor race this fall.

Missouri state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will run for the state office as a Republican after securing a primary victory for his party. With 98% of precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick won with 64% of the vote while David Gregory earned 35% of votes as the runner-up.

Alan Green will run for auditor as Democrat after he entered the primary election unopposed in his political party. Green and Gregory are among the candidates who could replace outgoing state Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. She is not seeking election in 2022 after serving multiple terms.

Galloway was appointed to state auditor in 2015 by former Gov. Jay Nixon and fell short in a campaign for Missouri governor in 2020. She is currently the only Democrat holding a statewide political office in Missouri.

Fitzpatrick, currently holding office as the Missouri state treasurer, also served in the Missouri House of Representatives for six years. He wins the Republican nomination over David Gregory, who ran after years of experience as a Missouri attorney and accountant.

Green offers political experience as a former Missouri state legislator for the 67th District in St. Louis County. He is also the former advisor to two St. Louis County Executives, a former police officer, a CFO, a businessperson and a minister.

During Tuesday’s primary election, Missouri voters had the opportunity to choose Republican and Democrat nominees for state auditor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state legislature seats. Candidates who pick up the most votes will appear as their party’s nominee on Nov. 8 ballots for the general election.

Voters in some municipalities, including St. Louis City and St. Louis County, also have various tax measures, propositions and political offices on the August primary ballot.