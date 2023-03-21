KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters registered in Missouri are able to absentee vote without an excuse beginning Tuesday.

That includes more than 200,000 registered voters living south of the river in Kansas City.

Election officials say allowing everyone to vote early without an excuse helps make it more convenient for voters who don’t want to wait in long lines on election day.

“Every time I work the election, I always come and do my voting the same day,” Anita Hamby, voter, said. “Cause otherwise I may not make it back.”

The biggest issues on the ballot for Kansas City voters are the city council races and proposed sales tax on recreational marijuana sales.

Anyone who wants to absentee vote needs to go to the correct location to cast a ballot, which may be different from your polling location.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 4 and polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.