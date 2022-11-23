JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson appointed Andrew Bailey as the next attorney general for the state of Missouri.

Bailey, raised in mid-Missouri, currently serves as the general counsel to the governor’s office. He also carries experience as an attorney and prosecutor. He is a former veteran and a father of four.

“He is the right man for not just right now, but for the future of our state,” said Gov. Parson during a news conference Wednesday. “I am confident in his ability and know he will serve the people with demand and dignity they deserve.”

Bailey will take over as attorney general in January when current attorney general Eric Schmitt officially switches political offices. Schmitt won the election for U.S. Senate in November.

It’s the second appointment in Gov. Parson’s administration for attorney general. He previously promoted Schmitt when Josh Hawley departed the role for Missouri U.S. Senate in 2019.

During Schmitt’s time as attorney general, he made headlines for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmitt sued multiple school districts in Missouri over mask mandates, accusing districts of overstepping their authority and asking parents to report schools enforcing the mandates.

The state will also need to fill a soon-to-be vacancy for treasurer after outgoing office-holder Scott Fitzpatrick won the election for Missouri auditor. Schmitt and Fitzpatrick leave two seats open among Missouri’s six political statewide offices.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has the responsibility to make appointments and interview candidates for both seats to finish up current terms. His appointments are expected to give Missouri a Republican head at each of the six offices.

