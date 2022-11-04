OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County continues to see more people voting in Tuesday’s election as the advance voting period wraps up.

Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said there are more people voting in this midterm election, but the actual turnout rate is expected to be lower than in 2018. That’s because there are more registered voters in Johnson County than four years ago.

Sherman said polling places will not have extra security on Election Day. He said the county’s process has been safe and secure.

“We always take extraordinary measures in terms of security, chain of custody, letting public safety departments know of our polling locations,” Sherman said. “We will not have extra security. We always have good practices in place.”

Sixteen advance voting polls in Johnson County remain open through Saturday.

But on Election Day voters can’t show up at those locations. They must go to their assigned polling place, and the county has created a special QR code on signs to help voters who go to the wrong location.

The last day for advance voting is Monday, but only three locations will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.

Those sites are the Arts and Heritage Center near 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue, the Hilltop Conference Center near 143rd Street and 69 Highway, and the Johnson County election office in Olathe, Kansas.

