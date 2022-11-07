KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Election Day, a lot of eyes will be on federal and state races, but some of the biggest impact will come to local races.

Jackson County will have at least six new faces on the county legislature, likely influencing everything from public health to future stadium deals.

An extended closed-door discussion ended the current Jackson County Legislature’s final meeting before election day. Small white signs sat before officials’ microphones showing a current budget estimate for the new Jackson County jail.

One person who voted to end the meeting was 3rd District At-Large Legislator Tony Miller, an incumbent who already lost his seat in a primary election.

It’s an example of the shifting landscape.

“Right now, there could be the possibility that only one current legislator returns, which they will be. Jeanie Lauer is the only one who doesn’t have an opponent,” First District At-Large Legislator Jalen Anderson said.

The highest profile race is between Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. and current 6th District Legislator Theresa Cass Galvin.

With a fresh slate of incoming lawmakers — generally running on the principal of reforming things as usual — the Jackson County Legislature will be tackling issues like stadiums, public health, and infrastructure including the new jail.

In fact, Anderson is advocating for the legislature to meet not once but twice a week, which would be a change.

“We have to do a better job with our budget and have a better projection plan — that we specifically understand where we are going to be in the next year. And if that means hiring better staff, whatever that might be, we need to do that,” Anderson said.

Anderson is running against Republican Missouri State Rep. Bill Kidd. That is an At-Large race, meaning that the entire county votes in that race.

