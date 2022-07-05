KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The August primary is less than a month away. That means registered voters have some important decisions to make.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas City, Jackson, Clay, and Platte Counties is working to help voters educate themselves about the candidates running for a number of offices across the metro.

The group said it will host nine virtual candidate forums. The first take place next week.

The League of Women Voters said all candidates have been invited to take part in the forums, but not all have accepted.

The forums are free and open to the public, but you need to register online if you plan to watch it live. Voters also have the option to watch the forum’s livestream through League’s Facebook page.

The forums will take place in the following order:

Tuesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. Jackson County Executive Teresa Cass Galvin (R), Stacy Lake (D), Jason Pearson (R), Preston Smith (R) and Frank White Jr (D)

Wednesday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. Jackson County Legislature — 1st District & 1st District At Large In District : Manuel “Manny” Arbaca IV (D),Geoff Gerling (D), Justice Horn (D) and Christina McDonough Hunt (R) At large: Brenda Allen (R), Jalen Anderson (D) and Bill E. Kidd (R)

Thursday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. Jackson County Legislature 2nd District & 2nd District At Large In District: Arimeta R. DuPree (D), Vanessa Huskey (D), Lorenzo Johnson (D) and Mitchell W. Sudduth (D) At large: Ryan Meyer (D), John J. Murphy (R), Donna Peyton (D), Bob Stringfield (R) and Zac Sweets (D)

Tuesday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. Missouri Senate District 8 & Missouri House District 32 District 8 Rachel Aguirre (R), Mike Cierpoit (R), Antoine D. Jennings (D), and Joe Nicola (R) Missouri House District 32 Janice Brill (D) and Jeff Coleman (R)

Wednesday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. Jackson County Legislature 3rd District & 3rd District At Large In District: Charlie Franklin (D) and April LaJune McGill (R) At Large: Lance Dillenschneider (R), Megan Marshall (D), Tony Miller (D), Delmira Quarles (D)

Thursday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. Jackson County Legislature 6th District Trish Carlyle (R), Phyllis Edison (R), Roberta Gough (R), Sean Smith (R), and Amanda Toomey (D)

Tuesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. Missouri House Districts 21, 29 and 36 Missouri House District 21 Robert Sauls (D) and Dakota Worrell (R) Missouri House District 29 Aaron Crossley (D), James Lowman (R), David Martin (R), and Gloria Stone (R) Missouri House District 36 John D. Boyd Jr. (D), Anthony Ealy (D), Kurt Lauvstad (R) and Annette Turnbaugh (D)

Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. Missouri House Districts 34, 35, and 19 Missouri House District 34 Ingrid Burnette (D), Karen Spalding (R) and Wick Thomas (D) Missouri House District 35 J.C. Crossley (R) and Kemp Strickler (D) Missouri House District 19 John Burrows (R) and Keri Ingle (D)

Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. Missouri House Districts 22 and 28 Missouri House District 22 Kevon Graves (D), Davitta L. Hanson (D), and Yolanda Young (D) Missouri House District 28 Jerome Barnes (D) and Jennell Houts (R)



Recordings of the forums can be found on the League of Women Voters’ website following each event.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.