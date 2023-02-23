KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Absentee voting is open for registered voters who fall into one of six categories. No excuse, or early voting for all registered voters in Missouri begins March 21.

The Kansas City, Mo., primary will take place on April 4, 2023. Voters will chose a mayor and candidates to fill all 12 city council seats.

The League of Women’s Voters is hosting a series of virtual forums to help registered voters learn more about the candidates running for each office.

The first event will be held online Feb. 23, Each virtual event begins at 6:30 p.m. Other online forums are scheduled to be held:

League of Women’s Voters virtual forums LWVKC.org Feb. 28th at 6:30 p.m. March 1st at 6:30 p.m. March 7th at 6:30 p.m. March 8th at 6:30 p.m. March 9th at 6:30 p.m.



“Folks can go to LWVKC.org and put in their questions and we have a list of topics and we share that with our moderators. They range from ‘How do you feel about trash’ and ‘What are you going to do about the downtown ballpark’ to more theoretical kinds of things like, ‘how do you feel about TIF and giving money to developers.’ So it runs the gamut.”

The group points to the 36 candidates running for 12 seats on Kansas City’s council, saying every voter needs to be informed about races and issues impacting the community.

Kansas City mayoral and city council candidates with the most votes in the April 4 primary will move on to the Kansas City General Election on June 20, 2023.