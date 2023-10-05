LIBERTY, Mo. — As the population grows and technology changes, Clay County leaders are asking voters to approve a new fee to fund the 911 system.

Proposition A on the Nov. 7 ballot asks if Clay County can impose a $1 monthly fee on any wireless device capable of calling 911.

Currently, the county raises its funding for the local 911 system with a tax on landline phones.

But as the number of landlines in Clay County — and across the country — declines, the county said it has been pulling money from other sources to cover the cost.

This year, Clay County will pay over $1.1 million for its portion of the emergency communications system, managed by the Mid-America Regional Council.

The regional 911 service covers 11 counties, and each county’s costs are based on population. As Clay County’s population grows, its costs for emergency communications has grown as well.

But fees from landline phones only cover about $218,000 of the $1.1 million in 911 costs, according to the sheriff’s department.

Meanwhile, 80% of 911 calls in Clay County came from wireless devices in 2022.

That’s why the Clay County Commission has placed a question on the Nov. 7 ballot, asking voters to approve a $1 monthly fee on wireless devices.

Officials said the fee would appear on your phone bill if it’s issued to a Clay County address.

Additionally, if voters approve the fee for wireless devices, ballot language says the 911 charge for landlines will be eliminated.

Clay County leaders said the monthly fee will also allow them to implement new technology that will better locate 911 callers, allow dispatchers to accept videos and photos, and more.

Any surplus revenue from the fee would go to maintaining and upgrading dispatch centers.