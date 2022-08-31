KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the party’s candidate for Governor, released his first campaign ad on TV leading into November.

“I’m Derek Schmidt. I’ve been all over Kansas in every county listening to you,” the ad begins.

Schmidt has another conservative to run against though in November. Former Republican Dennis Pyle left the party in June, so he could run for Governor as an Independent.

“Well, I’m focused on this race against Governor Kelly,” Schmidt said when asked about Pyle’s entrance into the race. “My mission is to make sure that Kansans aren’t stuck with four more years of explosive state spending they cannot afford and a governor who’s out of touch with their values.”

Schmidt came to FOX4 Wednesday after releasing his first TV ad. Schmidt will also be going up against Democratic incumbent Governor Laura Kelly.

“Instead of talking about his own record, Derek Schmidt’s first ad of the election cycle didn’t mention a single accomplishment, despite a decade spent as Kansas’ attorney general,” a spokesperson for Kelly’s campaign said Wednesday. “It’s obvious why: he has nothing to show for it. Instead, he has to resort to negative mudslinging – which is exactly the kind of campaigning that Kansans are sick and tired of. He knows he can’t match Governor Kelly’s extensive record of bipartisan accomplishments, including her work with both parties to deliver relief for Kansans by cutting over $1 billion in taxes including eliminating the state sales tax on food.”

Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Stephen McAllister, who worked under Schmidt before he was appointed U.S. Attorney by former President Donald Trump says he’ll be voting for Governor Kelly in 2022 and not Schmidt.

“We have supporters all across the spectrum, all across the state,” Schmidt said in response to a question about McAllister. “We’ve worked very hard to win the support of both Republicans and Democrats as well as many Independent voters, and that is what we’re going to stay focused on here to November.”

Schmidt said he does not think the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and it’s time for Kansans to move forward and think about the 2022 election instead. The Cook Political Report says the race between Kelly and Schmidt is a ‘toss up’ leading into November. A Battleground Connect poll that’s funded by Republicans has Schmidt getting 48% of the vote and Kelly getting 45%.

