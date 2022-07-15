OLATHE, Kan. — With less than three weeks to go before the August primary election, advanced voting in Johnson County kicks off Saturday morning.

Advanced, in-person voting begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at nine locations across the county. Registered voters can cast their ballot at:

Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Johnson County Election Office

Hilltop Conference Center

Monticello Library

New Century Fieldhouse

Johnson County Northeast Offices

Olathe Indian Creek Library

Johnson County Sunset Office Building

Lackman Facility

Seven additional advanced voting centers will be open July 23-30, including:

JCCC Midwest Trust Center

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

Westwood City Hall

Leawood City Hall

Oak Park Library

Olathe Fire Administration

Shawnee City Hall

On Aug. 2, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can find a list of polling place locations on the Johnson County Election Office website. Residents wanting to cast their vote early must request a ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Voters who have requested an early ballot by mail can drop it off at a county election drop box through 7 p.m. on election night, or at an advance voting location during regular voting hours.

Early ballots can also be returned through the mail if the envelope is postmarked prior to election day, or at an election polling place location during regular voting hours. You can find a full list of early voting times and locations here.