OLATHE, Kan. — With less than three weeks to go before the August primary election, advanced voting in Johnson County kicks off Saturday morning.
Advanced, in-person voting begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at nine locations across the county. Registered voters can cast their ballot at:
- Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Johnson County Election Office
- Hilltop Conference Center
- Monticello Library
- New Century Fieldhouse
- Johnson County Northeast Offices
- Olathe Indian Creek Library
- Johnson County Sunset Office Building
- Lackman Facility
Seven additional advanced voting centers will be open July 23-30, including:
- JCCC Midwest Trust Center
- Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
- Westwood City Hall
- Leawood City Hall
- Oak Park Library
- Olathe Fire Administration
- Shawnee City Hall
On Aug. 2, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can find a list of polling place locations on the Johnson County Election Office website. Residents wanting to cast their vote early must request a ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.
Voters who have requested an early ballot by mail can drop it off at a county election drop box through 7 p.m. on election night, or at an advance voting location during regular voting hours.
Early ballots can also be returned through the mail if the envelope is postmarked prior to election day, or at an election polling place location during regular voting hours. You can find a full list of early voting times and locations here.