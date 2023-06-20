KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City voters selected their next city council Tuesday with one incumbent member losing his bid for reelection.

There will be seven new faces on the Kansas City Council when members are sworn in this summer. Five current members also retained their seats.

Third District At-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington was the only incumbent council member who didn’t win his reelection, losing to challenger Melissa Patterson Hazley with a 61% to 39% margin.

Meanwhile, incumbents Kevin O’Neill, Melissa Robinson, Eric Bunch, Ryana Parks-Shaw and Andrea Bough all secured a second term.

Current council members Heather Hall, Teresa Loar, Dan Fowler, Katheryn Shields, Lee Barnes Jr. and Kevin McManus are all term limited and cannot seek reelection.

That leaves room for several new faces to join the Kansas City Council.

Notably, Lindsay French narrowly secured the 2nd District At-Large seat over KC Tenants organizer Jenay Manley. With a 57% to 43% win over Justin Short, Crispin Rea will become the first Latino elected to the city council in three decades. Former Jackson County legislator Dan Tarwater fell to Iraq War veteran and KC Tenants organizer Johnathan Duncan.

Tuesday’s election was also the first test for KC Tenants Power, the political arm of the local tenants rights organization. Of the six candidates that KC Tenants Power endorsed, four won their races.

The Kansas City Council will now tackle big issues like the city’s increasing gun violence, affordable housing, downtown baseball and the 2026 World Cup.

See the results from all contested city council races below.