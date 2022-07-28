RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The new frontrunner in the Missouri Republican Senate Primary didn’t pull any punches at a campaign stop Thursday night at Platte County GOP Headquarters.

According to an exclusive FOX4 poll in conjunction with Emerson College and the Hill Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt now holds a double digit lead in the primary over chief Republican challengers former Governor Eric Greitens and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

“I think the polling reflects the energy we’ve seen on the ground, people want somebody that’s going to go fight for them,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt described his track record as Missouri Attorney General during the pandemic.

“I was the first attorney general in America to sue China for releasing the COVID virus on the rest of the world. I was the first attorney general to sue OSHA for that vaccine mandate we took it all the way to the Supreme Court and we won,” Schmitt said.

Five days before the Republican Primary and an election he called the most important in history, he said voters had an important choice.

“Are you going to choose the Congresswoman whose been there for a dozen years, hasn’t really done much except for vote for every terrible spending bill under the sun? “Or are you going to vote for the lying little quitter, the former Governor, whose abused his wife and kid,” Schmitt asked.

Emerson’s Polling Director says negative ads likely have hurt Greitens’ numbers in recent weeks.

Schmitt was also critical of President Joe Biden who he said he sues almost daily, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who he called a radical, for what he described as efforts to defund the police.

