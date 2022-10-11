WICHITA, Kan. — As Election Night gets closer, campaigns are heating up.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running against Gov. Laura Kelly, is bringing former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign next week in Wichita.

Pence will be the highest-profile Republican to visit Kansas. He was the vice president under former President Donald Trump.

Pence will appear with Schmidt at B&C Barbeque on Oct. 21. According to Schmidt’s campaign, fellow Republicans, Sen. Jerry Moran and Reps. Ron Estes, Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner, will also attend.

Election Day is Nov. 8. According to a poll conducted by FOX4/Emerson College, the race between Kelly and Schmidt remains close, with Kelly holding a two-point lead over Schmidt, 45% to 43%.

