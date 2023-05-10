KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City voters will head to the polls this June to vote for on the city’s mayor and city council seats.

But first, one Kansas City group will hold multiple forums so residents can meet the candidates.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas City will hold four candidate forums in May leading up to the June 20 election.

Each forum will be an online Q&A session, and residents are encouraged to submit their questions online in advance.

Wednesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City Council Districts 1, 2, 4

Livestream information here

Thursday, May 25, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City Council At-Large Districts 1, 2, 6

Livestream information here

Tuesday, May 30, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City Council At-Large Districts 3, 4, 5

Livestream information here

Wednesday, May 31, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City Council Districts 3, 5, 6

Livestream information here

All of the forums can be replayed on the League of Women Voters’ YouTube as well.

The mayor and every city council seat are up for a vote. Every Kansas City resident will vote for the mayoral race, the city council district they live in and all at-large city council seats. Find your city council district here.

The voter registration deadline is May 24 if you want to vote in the June 20 election. Register to vote online here or contact your local election office for more information.

Missouri registered voters can already vote absentee in person or via mail, and no-excuse absentee voting starts June 6.