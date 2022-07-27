KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an exclusive FOX4 poll done with Emerson College and The Hill dealing with the Missouri U.S. Senate race, Republicans and Democrats also weighed in on the job they think Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is doing.

Just 4% of Democrats approve of the job he’s doing while 66% of Republicans approve of the job the junior Missouri U.S. Senator is doing. Despite the number, Hawley, who’s endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in the Missouri U.S. Senate race, said he does not believe the poll numbers on him are accurate.

“Believe me, I’m pretty well aware of the support that I have in the state,” Hawley said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday. “But listen, that’s ultimately up for the voters to decide, but I’d just say this, I feel pretty comfortable with the positions I’ve taken based on what Missourians want me to do.”

Hawley says he is running for re-election in 2024, and he’s not interested in running for President in 2028. He also says he was not scared of the rioters who breached the Capitol January 6th of last year, despite the video that shows him running away from the mob.

“This is just trolling by the committee is what this is,” Hawley continued. “Everybody left the chamber at the same time all together so listen, I don’t regret anything from that time.”

Hawley says the protesters had every right to be at the Capitol at the time he raised his fist, and said they were protesting peacefully at that time.

