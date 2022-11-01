KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re getting our first and only look at polling for Missouri’s Amendment 4 that deals with funding for the Kansas City Police Department.

In the same poll that found support for Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt and Amendment 3, dealing with recreational marijuana, there’s also support for Amendment 4, which would increase the minimum funding for KCPD.

One of the questions FOX4 asked poll respondents is how familiar they are with the amendment. Polling shows 19% said they’re very familiar with it, and 34% said they’re somewhat familiar with it. Meanwhile, 28% said they’re not too familiar with it, and 19% said they’re not familiar with it at all.

If passed, the city would have to spend 25% of its general revenue on KCPD compared to the 20% its required to spend now.

On the question of how Missourians plan to vote on the measure, 44% said they plan to vote yes, and 22% plan to vote no. But 33% of the respondents are still undecided.

Pollsters said out of all the different issues they’ve surveyed, this amendment is by far the one voters are least familiar with.

“At this point, the 44% that plan to vote yes on that amendment, that’s a pretty strong hold for an amendment that 33% of voters are unsure on,” Emerson College Polling Director of Survey Operations Isabel Holloway told FOX4 Monday. “That indicates there’s some sort of base for that amendment that will be turning out to vote for it.”

Republican Missouri State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer pushed for the increased requirement for Kansas City police funding this past legislative session.

Kansas City is Missouri’s only police department under state control — run by a governor-appointed board as opposed to a city council — and would be the only city affected by this statewide constitutional amendment.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.