JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Amid a shakeup in the Jackson County Legislature, one constant will remain. Jackson County voters elected Frank White Jr. to his third term as county executive.

White defeated Republican challenger, and current 6th District Legislator, Theresa Cass Galvin Tuesday night. While Cass Galvin won the vote in the Jackson County suburbs, White dominated the race inside the Kansas City limits.

White will face a much different county legislature when the new members are sworn into office.

Voters elected six new lawmakers to the Jackson County Legislature Tuesday.

In the 1st District, Democrat Manny Abarca defeated Republican Christina McDonough Hunt. Abarca will fill the seat vacated by Scott Burnett who has served in the Jackson County Legislature for more than 20 years.

Venessa Huskey will assume the 2nd District seat vacated by Jackson County Legislator Ronald Finley, who served one term and did not seek re-election. Huskey, a Democrat, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Democrat Charlie Franklin defeated April LaJune McGill in the general election to retain his seat and represent Jackson County’s 3rd District, one of the few lawmakers who will remain on the Jackson County Legislature next year.

Longtime legislature Dan Tarwater III announced he planned to retire after serving in the position for 28 years. DaRon McGee ran unopposed in the general election and will take over the 4th District Seat Tarwater vacates.

The 5th District will continue to be represented by Jeanie Laure. She ran unopposed for the seat.

The 6th District will continue to be represented by a Republican, but it will be Sean Smith, who defeated Democrat Amanda Toomey, instead of Theresa Cass Galvin going forward. Galvin gave up her 6th District seat to run for county executive.

Jalen Anderson is the only at-large candidate to stay in office.

John Murphy will take over the 2nd District at-large seat held by Crystal Williams, who is retiring. Megan Marshall will be sworn into the 3rd District at-large seat. Tony Miller held that positon for two terms until he was defeated in the August primary.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.