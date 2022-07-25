KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Embattled Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greteins drew a crowd in Downtown Kansas City for a campaign event Monday night.

Hosted by 710 KCMO Talk Radio’s Pete Mundo, the former governor spoke with potential voters during “Politics and a Pint” at The Jewel event space.

Greitens tackled inflation, the border wall, the second amendment and more.

But this appearance comes as Monday polls of possible GOP voters have him in third place.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is at the top of a Remington poll commissioned by Missouri Scout, followed by Vicky Hartzler. That poll has Schmitt at 32%, Hartzler at 25% and Greitens at 18%.

The same is true for a poll from the Trafalgar Group, though Greitens is closer to Hartzler, at 20.2% to her 24.4%.

“Those are fake polls,” Greitens told FOX4 News. “You know that they’re fake poles. Where are those from? They’re from Remington. Those are all fake poles paid for by our opponents.”

Greitens added he will believe this even if future polls continue to have him in third.



Remington Research Group is owned by Axiom Strategies, which consults for Schmitt.

However, according to the New York Times, Remington is rated as a top five Republican polling group.

This all comes on the backdrop of Greitens recently being deposed under oath in a case in which his ex-wife accuses him of physically abusing their children.



FOX4 News asked Greitens is he believes the accusations against him will impact this election.

“Here’s what we’re hearing from a lot of people. We’ve seen time and time again when President Trump was falsely attacked, they see how I have been falsely attacked, is that you saw a lot of these grassroots patriots are standing up and that they’re that much more determined to fight for me,” Greitens said.

Election Day is August 2.

