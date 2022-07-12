KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Election authorities throughout the Kansas City area need hundreds of poll workers for every election. With high turnout expected on Aug. 2, the 2022 primaries in Kansas and Missouri are no exception.

Typically, election workers will be at the polls all day, from open to close. But to make this civic job more appealing, many county election boards pay their poll workers hundreds of dollars for their service.

To ensure that election day goes smoothly, there are some requirements and training for workers before voters head to the polls.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of what you need to know about being an election worker:

Kansas City, Missouri

The Kansas City Election Board typically has 800-1,200 poll workers each year. The office has various roles, including ballot table judges, poll pad judges and supervisory judges.

All positions must meet the following qualifications:

Must be a registered voter of Kansas City within Jackson County

Must indicate your party affiliation

Able to read, write and speak English fluently

Access to reliable transportation

Ability to work anywhere in the KC metro

Must attend mandatory two-hour training before each election

*Fluency with current technology a plus*

Be prepared to work all day. All KCEB’s election workers are expected to help open and close the poll site they’re assigned to.

But Kansas City Election Board workers can receive up to $300 in compensation. As long as you work on election day, you’ll be paid $25 for that mandatory training session. Then ballot table and poll pad judges earn an additional $250 for their work, and supervisory judges make $275.

If you’re interested, learn more and apply online here. You can also print this form and mail it.

Jackson County (not including KCMO)

All Jackson County election workers must meet the following requirements:

Must be a registered voter in the jurisdiction

Must be a person of good repute and character

Able to speak, read and write the English language

Cannot serve at a polling place where your name or a family member’s is on the ballot

Cannot hold any public office, other than as a member of a political party committee

The Jackson County Election Board has several positions: election poll workers, deputies, office day workers, office night workers and e-pollbook judges.

Completion of a training session is required for most of these positions, which pays $34 unless the role has an hourly rate.

Compensation varies depending on the job, but regular election judges receive $145 for election day; supervisor judges and e-judges receive $165; and office day workers are paid $13 an hour.

Each role has different responsibilities, and some offer day/night shifts. Read more about the positions online and fill out a questionnaire if you’re interested.

Platte County

The Platte County Election Board is always accepting applications for election workers.

You must be a registered voter in Platte County and indicate your political party affiliation when applying. Poll workers in Platte County are required to attend a training session in advance, which pays $25, and are expected to work all day on election day.

Election judges are paid $150 for their service, and supervisory judges receive $175.

Fill out this application if you’re interested in working in Platte County on election day.

Clay County

Clay County has several positions, including election judges, deputies, precinct officers and more. Workers are expected to work all day, from before polls open until after they close.

The Clay County election board has the following requirements for poll workers:

Be a registered voter

Be able to speak, read, and write English

Not appear on the current ballot or have a close relative appear on the current ballot

Not hold elective office at the time of service as a poll worker

Training is required for all workers, which pays $25-40 depending on the level of training needed.

Election day pay varies based on position, but it can range from $125 for regular election judges to $175 for deputies.

Find more information about training and the roles available here. If you are interested, fill out an application online.

Cass County

Cass County has the following requirements for election workers:

Must be a registered voter in Cass County

A person of good repute and character.

A person who can speak, read and write the English language.

Cannot hold public office except a political party committee.

Cannot be related to a contested candidate on the ballot at your assigned polling place

Like most counties, election workers are required to work all day in Cass County. Training is required beforehand, and the pay for the session is $30.

Presiding judges at each precinct receive $135 for the day in pay, and regular judge pay is $125.

If interested, use this form to apply.

Johnson County

The Johnson County Election Office has over 3,000 paid volunteers ready to help on election day, but the office said it is always looking for more help.

Poll workers must meet the following requirements:

Resident of Johnson County, Kansas

Must be registered to vote at current address

Complete election worker training

Available for the complete day

Cannot be on the ballot or related to anyone on the ballot in the precinct where appointed.

All Johnson County election workers receive a stipend for their work, and training is paid as well.

If you’re interested in becoming a Johnson County election worker, apply online.

Wyandotte County

The Wyandotte County Election Office needs over 400 election workers, and the office has a variety of roles for those who help.

Wyandotte County election workers must meet the following requirements:

A resident of Wyandotte County

A registered voter (except in the case of student election workers under the age of 18)

Available to work at least 14 consecutive hours on Election Day, beginning at 6 a.m.

Poll workers in Wyandotte County are also required to attend a training session in advance.

Compensation begins at $9.01 an hour for training and time worked on election day.

If interested, submit an application online here or print and mail this form.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Elections Office said it is always looking for more people to serve as election workers. Those interested must meet the following qualifications:

Resident of Douglas County, Kansas

Voter registration is current and up to date

At least 16 years of age with approval and recommendation from your school

Election workers in Douglas County are also required to complete a mandatory training prior to every election. The pay for completing training is $30.

Supervising judges who oversee a polling place are paid $135 for the day, and election workers are paid $120 for their service on election day. Read more about the tasks of each position here.

Under Kansas law, Douglas County allows poll workers to allows certain election workers to split their shift if they are unavailable to work the entire day.

If interested, fill out this form.

—————

Editor’s note: The deadline to be a poll worker on the primary election might have passed in some counties. Check with your local election board if you’re hoping to serve on Aug. 2.