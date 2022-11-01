KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Election Day is nearing, which means it’s time for voters to start preparing.

Redistricting adjusted voting districts in both Kansas and Missouri in 2022, and poll sites often change from election to election. That’s why officials are urging voters to double check their polling place.

You’d hate to wait in line for an hour or two only to find out you’re in the wrong place.

In the Sunflower State, voters can visit the Kansas Secretary of State’s VoterView website to search for their polling site. Just enter your address, and the site will provide your location and its hours.

In Missouri, voters can also visit the Secretary of State’s website to find their polling location. Just enter your address, and the site will tell you where to go to cast your vote.

In Missouri, all polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

In Kansas, polls have to be open by 7 a.m. and can close at 7 p.m., but state law allows counties to open as early as 6 a.m. and close as late as 8 p.m. if they want. Check your county election authority’s website.

In both states, as long as you are in line by the time poll locations close — for example, 7 p.m. in Missouri — you are legally allowed to vote. Don’t get out of line. If you arrive after they close, you will not be allowed to cast your ballot.

Each state’s website, linked above, will also confirm that you’re registered to vote and offer sample ballots for the Nov. 8 election.