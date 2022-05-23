INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Less than two months after filing a lawsuit claiming he was the rightful heir to a vacant city council seat, former councilman Mike Huff is dropping that suit.

It’s a surprise for many since it comes just weeks after Huff and his lawyers after for the court process to be expedited. But even with this latest development, Independence residents might not have seen the last of Huff yet.

Huff filed the lawsuit in April, challenging City Councilmember At-Large Karen DeLuccie’s victory in the municipal election just days after she died from lung cancer.

Huff argued DeLuccie had become “incapacitated” before results were certified “and was no longer competent to hold public office.” He called on the court to declare DeLuccie was not a qualified candidate and confirm him as the winner of the city’s second At-Large city council seat.

But now Huff and his attorneys have filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit.

On Monday, Huff released the following statement to FOX4:

“I am a private citizen who ran for a city office to do the best I could for the city I love. The lawsuit was about our city leadership ignoring the city charter regarding this particular election situation. I endure lies and slander from them because I want the citizens to know the truth about how their city is ran. However the city has more money than I to continue the fight to follow our city charter. I hope to win in August to serve the truth.”

Councilman Mike Steinmeyer said he was initially confused by Huff’s decision to file the lawsuit.

“I think it clears the path for us to move forward and serve the citizens,” Steinmeyer said.

The city council voted to hold a special election to fill the vacant seat. The primary election will be held Aug. 2, and if needed, a general election will be held on Nov. 8.

And if voters weigh in his favor, Huff could get that vacant council seat after all. He’s filed paperwork and has the signatures to be on the primary ballot.

Independence Mayor Rory Rowland said the people will decide whether they agree or disagree with how things happened.

“The most important question, I think, is how the voters want to view the whole process,” Rowland said.

Rowland said in his opinion and based on the taxpayers he’s heard from, they’re happy that voters will have a say in who fills DeLuccie’s seat.

“We have a lot of challenges, too. We need voters to really engage in this election and decide what course do they want this city to go?”

Rowland hopes the person elected shares the many qualities the late councilwoman brought to the table.

“I love the fact that Karen had passion,” he said. “She was trustworthy. She was honest; you couldn’t question her integrity. I would love somebody who would measure up to that.”