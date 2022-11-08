TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner secured his second term in Congress on Tuesday night after defeating Democratic challenger Patrick Schmidt.

The Associated Press called the race just before 11 p.m.

Preliminary results show LaTurner secured about 57% of the vote Tuesday over Schmidt and Libertarian Steven Hohe.

The previous Kansas state treasurer unseated freshman Rep. Steve Watkins in the 2020 Republican primary.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.