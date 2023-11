OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County election officials expect a strong voter turnout Tuesday with multiple high-interest races on the ballot.

Residents in major cities like Lenexa, Leawood, Shawnee and Olathe elected their next mayor. Meanwhile, candidates are snagging council seats in cities like Prairie Village, Overland Park and Merriam.

See the results from all Johnson County city races below, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Find all other Johnson County election results here.