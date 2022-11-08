OLATHE, Kan. — Based on unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office, all three incumbent candidates for the Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) will return to the dais.

Becky Fast will continue representing the 1st District after winning roughly 64% of the vote Tuesday night. Challenger Audra McMahon received 35% of the vote.

After securing just over a 1,000 vote lead Tuesday night, 4th District Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick will serve another term on the BOCC. The incumbent received 18,732 votes (51% of the total vote) and challenger Maria Holiday received 17,535 votes (48% of the total vote).

Incumbent Michael Ashcraft will serve a fourth term as the 5th District commissioner. Ashcraft secured 21,492 votes, roughly 64% of the total vote, to surpass challenger Stephanie Berland, who received 11,737 votes (roughly 35% of the total vote).

