OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Election Office announced a shift in the way it will handle the personal information of thousands of election workers.

Friday, the office transferred information from the system it previously used to manage election workers to servers managed by the county.

The county said the change will provide an extra layer of security to prevent unauthorized access to the information.

Until this month, the Johnson County Election Office had used a program called PollChief to communicate with and assign poll workers to different locations.

The county was notified that a business executive from the company that owns the PollChief software was arrested on suspicion of identity theft.

Johnson County said it determined the company provided a third-party vendor access to PollChief for software development and technical support without the county’s approval.

When that happened, the vendor had access to the driver’s license number of about 825 Johnson County poll workers.

Johnson County said it will contact the individuals impacted.

To maintain transparency, Johnson County reminds voters and poll workers that PollChief was only used to manage poll workers. It has never been connected to the county’s voting machines or any vote tabulation or voter registration system.

