SHAWNEE, Kan. — With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Johnson County election commissioner says he’s already seeing strong turnout for the November midterm election.

Seven additional advance voting locations will open this Saturday. They will join nine advance voting locations currently operating in Johnson County, bringing the total to 16 on Saturday.

All of the locations will be open during the week and on Saturdays.

If you want a mail-in ballot you must request one by Tuesday, November 1, that’s one week before Election Day.

Voters can return their ballots by mail, to any advance voting location, or to any Election Day polling location or any ballot drop box.

“The pace increases to almost a crescendo as we get closer and closer to Election Day,” Fred Sherman, Johnson County election commissioner, said. “That Friday and Saturday before Election Day that took place before the August primary in late July, it was the highest voter turnout per hour we saw on those two days.”

Sherman says since advance in-person voting started on Saturday in Johnson County, more than 19,000 voters have already cast ballots. That’s about 15 percent higher than the same period during August’s primary election.

Johnson County expects between 250,000 and 275,000 people will vote in this midterm election.

