OLATHE, Kan. — A hand recount of the Kansas abortion amendment vote began in Johnson County Tuesday morning.

Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman will explain the process of the recount Tuesday afternoon. Sherman will also provide details on volunteer and staff involvement.

Last week Kansas elections director Bryan Caskey said there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.

Nine counties are in the process of recounting votes, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford.

The recount must be completed by Saturday, Aug. 20.

