OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas advance voting for the primary election can begin July 13, according to state law. But there’s a lot more voters need to know than that.

Early voting can vary slightly by county, but every Kansas county is required to all allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail. Kansas residents also don’t need an excuse for advance voting, like those required in Missouri for absentee voting.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to vote before the Aug. 2 primary:

When can I vote in advance?

Kansas counties can open advance voting up to 20 days before Election Day, but they don’t have to start early voting precisely on July 13.

In Johnson County, for example, ballots will be mailed out starting July 13, but in-person advance voting locations won’t open until July 16. Wyandotte County won’t start offering in-person early voting until July 23.

Under state law, however, all counties must offer in-person advance voting no later than July 26. The deadline for in-person advance voting to wrap up is noon Aug. 1, the day before Election Day.

For more information on voting by mail deadlines, see the section below.

Where can I vote early?

Locations where you can go to voting early in person will vary depending on county.

In Johnson County, multiple locations across the county are open at various dates and times, giving voters ample opportunities to cast their ballot. Voting hours at these locations can vary, so check the election office’s website for the full list.

The following sites are open in Johnson County as early voting locations:

July 16 – Aug. 1

Hilltop Conference Center

Arts and Heritage Center

Johnson County Election Office

July 16 – 30

Johnson County Northeast Offices

Johnson County Sunset Office Building

New Century Fieldhouse

Olathe Indian Creek Library

Monticello Library

Lackman Facility

July 23 – 30

JCCC Midwest Trust Center

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

Westwood City Hall

Leawood City Hall

Oak Park Library

Olathe Fire Administration

Shawnee City Hall

In Wyandotte County, there are four in-person early voting sites. They have various hours, so check the election office’s website in advance.

Wyandotte County Election Office

Joe Amayo/Argentine Community Center

Eisenhower Recreation Center

Kane Community Center

In Douglas County, the election office will host regular weekday advance voting. Additionally, the elections office, Lecompton City Hall, Eudora City Hall and Baldwin City Fire Station will all offer in-person early voting on the Saturday before the primary. See the full schedule here.

Voting by mail

If you choose to vote by mail in Kansas, you’ll have to apply to have a ballot sent to you. You’ll be asked to include your driver’s license number or a copy of your photo ID.

Even if you requested a mailed ballot for a previous election, you have to ask for one again. You can fill out the application online or print and mail it to your county election office.

For the primary, the deadline to apply for an advance ballot by mail is July 26.

Mailed ballots come with a pre-addressed return envelope. You’ll be asked to sign the outside of the ballot envelope. That signature is then reviewed with voter registration records.

When you’re all done casting your vote, ballots have to be postmarked on or before Election Day and received at your county’s election office by the end of business on the Friday after the election, Aug. 5.

Many counties will also let voters return their advance ballot to a drop box, election office or voting location. This varies by county, so check with your local election authority for more details.

In Johnson County, there are eight ballot drop boxes, available 24/7, which are shown on an interactive map online. In Wyandotte County, you can deliver your ballot to the county election office in Kansas City, Kansas. Douglas County has various drop boxes as well.

You can track the status of your advance by mail application and ballot online through the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

Do I need ID to vote in advance?

State law requires Kansas voters to show photo ID when casting a vote in person. That applies to voting in advance as well.

If a voter doesn’t have photo ID or the information isn’t valid, the election office will issue a provisional ballot, which won’t be valid until the voter submits their photo ID to the county election office.

The following documents can be used to meet Kansas’ photo ID requirements:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

There are a few exemptions for the photo ID requirement: permanent advance voters (voters with illness or disabilities); military and overseas voters and their spouses and dependents; and voters with a religious objection.