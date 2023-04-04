KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City voters headed to the polls Tuesday in the first step to elect a new city council and mayor.

The municipal primary election was held Tuesday in which the mayor and every city council seat were up for a vote.

The top two candidates in each race will now advance to the June 20 general municipal election.

Here are the results from Tuesday’s primary election:

There’s still time to register for that municipal general election. The voter registration deadline is May 24 if you want to vote in the June 20 election.

Register to vote online or contact your local election office for more information.

Every Kansas City resident votes for the mayoral race, the city council district they live in and all at-large city council seats. Find your city council district online.