KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City election board is moving.

The Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners is currently located inside Union Station.

But later this month, it will start moving to a new location at the Shops on Blue Parkway, located at E. 50th Terrace and Kensington Avenue.

Then Sept. 25 will be the election board last day at its Union Station office. The next day it will be up and fully running at the Shops on Blue Parkway.

Election officials did not provide a reason for the relocation.

The Kansas City Election Board serves Jackson County residents inside Kansas City limits.

During election cycles, residents can go to the election board’s office to register, vote in advance or train to be a poll worker.

The next election in Kansas City is Nov. 7.