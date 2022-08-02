KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are options to make casting your ballot easier for some voters.

Curbside voting still exists in Kansas City, Mo. Election workers have set up a drive-in location at Union Station.

For those heading to the polls, Kansas Citians who live in Jackson County no longer have to worry about showing up at the wrong polling place.

The city now has centralized voting, meaning that election workers can bring up the proper ballot for you at any voting location.

“Anybody in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County can go to any of our polls and vote,” Shawn Kieffer, the city’s director of elections, said. “They might not necessarily have a preprinted paper ballot, but we have a ballot on demand machine that can bring up their ballot and they can vote at any poll.”

Election workers will have three parking stalls available for those who are COVID positive or have other accessibility needs, even though demand for curbside voting has steadily dwindled.

Only two voters showed up at this drive up site last year, and nobody used it in April’s election, according to the elections office.

Kieffer says he’s predicting a turnout of between 27 and 30 percent, which is consistent with previous Kansas City primary elections.

